FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth will again have a 9/11 Remembrance Ride in memory of those killed in the 2001 attacks.
The sixth annual ride will leave Coziahr Harley-Davison at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. It will be led by Greg Sullivan.
Local first responders will escort the ride to the Lake Decatur 9/11 Memorial. A ceremony at the destination will include the national anthem, a small message and a prayer.
The community is invited to be part of this ride in order to show respect to past and present first responders, military members and those who have been lost.
First responders will receive 15 percent off licensed products if they bring in their badge/ID to the dealership on Sept. 10, 11 and 12, 2021.
