SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A ride to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is planned for Saturday in Springfield.
The "Ride To Remember" event will be in the evening starting at Hall's Harley-Davidson, located at 2301 N. Dirksen Parkway. Lineup will be at 4 p.m. and the procession will leave at 5 p.m.
The route will end at the 9/11 memorial site at the Illinois Capitol grounds, where a memorial service is set for 6 p.m.
This event is free to the public and open to all vehicles, including Jeeps, cars, trucks, motorcycles and all emergency vehicles. People can also line up along the parade route to show support.
Limited edition T-shirts, hats and Challenge Coins are now on sale at Hall's Harley-Davidson, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army and the Illinois firefighter and police officer memorial foundations.
