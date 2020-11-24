SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 5 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Hancock County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Henry County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Lee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 30s
- Mercer County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 674,089 cases, including 11,677 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,323 specimens for a total 9,990,304. As of last night, 6,134 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 patients were in the ICU and 668 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 10.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 12.4%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
