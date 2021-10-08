TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police said nine people have been arrested after search warrants were served Friday at area homes as part of a drug investigation.
According to Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, the Taylorville Police Emergency Response Team, which includes members of the Kincaid and Assumption police departments, conducted three separate search warrants in the early morning hours to the evening hours of Friday. Taylorville police, Kincaid Police and Assumption police had started an investigation targeting low to mid-level drug dealers.
When Taylorville police received information on the houses in question, they took quick action. Wheeler credited the support from citizens in saying enough evidence was build while working with the Christian County state's attorney to obtain search warrants.
Multiple people face charges, from possession of methamphetamine to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. One suspect, Michael Kline, had an outstanding warrant. Officers said they seized several grams of meth, along with scales and baggies that are used for distribution.
"Taylorville has made tremendous progress in the war on drugs," Wheeler said in a press release. "The city will not tolerate these so-called houses in our community. We want all of our neighborhoods drug free. We are still looking for more subjects. I am very proud of all the hard work that was put in on this operation and we are not finished."
Wheeler also thanked the state's attorney for their dedication in helping with the operation. He also thanked Kincaid and Assumption police.
"We all work as a team and help our communities we serve," he said.
