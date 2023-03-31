CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple fire departments were called out for a fire early Friday morning in Clinton.
Crews responded to the 300 block of East Webster St. for a structure fire.
Heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived.
Due to the size of the structure, manpower availability, and weather conditions, a second alarm was requested by Clinton.
Responding departments included Clinton, Kenney, Wapella, Waynseville, Maroa, Farmer City, Heyworth, Hickory Point, and Argenta-Oreana Fire Departments, Clinton Police, DeWitt County EMA, and Ameren.
