SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Nine men have been arrested for illegal possession of guns in Springfield in the last six weeks, prosecutors said.
All six have been federally charged. The list of suspects includes the following people:
- Eric Allison, 26, of the 2200 block of E. Laurel St., Springfield, Ill., charged with 1) possession of a firearm and 2) possession of ammunition, by a prohibited person, a felon, on Jan. 5, 2021;
- Jeremy Banks, 30, of the 1700 block of Matheny Ave., charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, on April 8, 2021;
- Donovan Hoover, 26, of the 600 block of Wood St., possession of a firearm by a felon on April 4, 2021;
- Deonte M. Pinnick, 34, of the 1000 block of 16th St., possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 9, 2020;
- Latayveon Wells, 22, of the 200 block of N. State St., possession of a firearm by a felon, on Dec. 17, 2020;
- Anthony M. Davis, 30, of Mesquite, Texas, possession of a firearm by a felon, on Feb. 3, 2021;
- Kai R. Estomo-Encallado, 21, of Grayson, Texas, possession of a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches, that was not registered to him, on Feb. 25, 2021;
- Jeremy Mitchell, 32, of the 2700 block of S. MacArthur Blvd., on April 7, 2021, 1) possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine; 2) possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; 3) possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and, 4) felon in possession of a firearm; and,
- Demetrius M. Robertson, 29, of the 2300 block of S. 8th St., on Feb. 25, 2021, alleged 1) felon in possession of a firearm; 2) possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and, 3) possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; 4) possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Jan. 8, 2021; and, 5) possession of a firearm by a felon on June 27, 2020.
“The Springfield Police Department has worked diligently, collaborating with federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, to ensure that those responsible for gun crimes are held accountable," Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said. "Project Safe Neighborhoods, as well as cooperation with other local, state and county law enforcement and prosecutors acts as a force multiplier within our community, providing the residents of Springfield the utmost safety and peace of mind.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Doug Quivey called Project Safe Neighborhoods an "effective initiative" to bring law enforcement and community leaders together to address violent crime.
“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to gun violence; each community has its unique challenges," Quivey said. "But we know that when we pool our resources and pull together, we can make a difference. We are committed to working together to take illegal guns out of the hands of those who are prohibited from having them.”
“The fight against gun violence continues to be a top priority for collaboration with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners," said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "We are each more effective working together with leaders across our community to reduce violent crime and address the root causes of criminal conduct.”
The maximum statutory penalty for the gun offenses the suspects are charged with, including felon possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an unregistered shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches is up to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors said the two defendants who face additional drug trafficking charges face possible sentences up 10 years to life for crack cocaine and fentanyl, and up to five years behind bars for marijuana, if they are found guilty.
The penalty for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is at least five years and up to life in prison to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the underlying drug offense, per a press release.
