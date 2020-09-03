PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Pana school district will have nine students quarantine after a student who tested positive attended Pana Junior High School.
Officials with Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 said the student attended the school on Thursday, Aug. 27, but did not attend Monday-Thursday on the week of Aug. 31. Students were not in class on Aug. 28 due to the district's remote learning planning day.
The district said it learned about the student's positive test result Thursday and began its contact tracing plan. As a result, nine students and no staff members have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. The district contacted these nine students, who will need to follow up with the Christian County Health Department for more information.
Pana school leaders are continuing to encourage people to wear masks, wash hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. If a student does not feel well or if they show COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
After speaking with the Christian County Health Department, Pana school officials said it was determined classes could resume as planned on Friday, Sept. 4.
Anyone with questions should contact Pana schools at (217)562-1500.
