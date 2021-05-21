WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 9-year-old southern Illinois girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe, authorities said late Friday.
Alli Matthews was unharmed and placed into protective custody, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
Teresa Hill, the suspect in her abduction, was apprehended.
INITIAL REPORT
An amber alert has been issued for child abduction in Keenes.
Authorities said the abduction occurred at 313 Washington St. in Keenes. The victim is Alli J. Matthews, who is 9 years old, four feet tall, white and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
She is wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes.
Alli was last seen by her father at about 6:45 p.m. Friday at their home.
Authorities said the child was taken by Teresa A. Hill, who is 5-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Hill is driving a teal 2012 Ford Focus with Indiana license 290RVI.
Anyone with information should call 911.
