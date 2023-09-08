ROYAL, Ill. (WAND) — A child who was struck by a train on the way to school in Royal has been identified.
Nine-year-old Easton D. Wilsey was riding a bike when he was killed after being hit by a train at 7:43 a.m. on Railroad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup does not plan on performing an autopsy however, an inquest may be held at a later date.
Officials said there were other people near the scene when it happened, but they were not hurt.
The train crash site is about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary. Wilsey was headed to school when the accident happened.
The Village of Royal announced that the Royal Community Building will be open for friends, family, and community members at 1 p.m. on Friday A pastor will be on hand.
Longview Bank is accepting donations for the Wilsey family at any Longview Bank branch.
WAND reached out to Union Pacific. A representative from the company said:
"We are deeply saddened to report that a 9-year-old boy traveling on a bike was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Royal, Illinois, today at about 7:45 a.m. CDT.
"The train crew was not injured. The incident occurred at the Main Street crossing in Royal.
"The Champaign County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the child and our coworkers. Union Pacific employees are always encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Line, which offers 24/7 assistance for support."
This death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
