ROYAL, Ill. (WAND) - A child was struck and killed by a train in Royal Friday morning.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman confirms a 9-year-old child was riding a bike when they were killed after being hit by a train at 7:43 a.m. on Railroad Street.
The child was headed to school when the accident happened.
Officials said there were other people near the scene when it happened, but they were not hurt.
The train crash site is about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary.
The Village of Royal announced that the Royal Community Building will be open for friends, family, and community members at 1 p.m. A pastor will be on hand.
