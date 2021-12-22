CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announces the return of more than $90,000 to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago.
All of the proceeds were turned over to the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program from the estate of Army veteran Ernest Ulrich.
Ulrich named the non-profit as a beneficiary, before passing away in 1999.
“We are proud to carry out the final wishes of Mr. Ulrich,” Frerichs said. “He left his entire estate to several nonprofits that were special to him and it brings us great joy to return these unclaimed funds to Shriners Hospitals for Children on behalf of Mr. Ulrich during the holiday season.”
Ernest F. Ulrich was a U.S. Army Veteran, who served in World War II and earned the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in France in 1944. He fought in Normandy and the Ardennes and earned a Silver Battle Star. His rank was First Sergeant, and after his deployment, he worked as a stationary engineer maintaining boilers.
Ulrich was never married, and died at the age of 85, with one final wish.
He had a will, but his final wishes were never executed for unknown reasons, until now.
“What an amazing story of generosity by Mr. Ulrich. The State of Illinois made it their business to return this gift to Shriners Hospital for Children, which will make a big difference in the lives of children in need of specialty care,” Daniel Winter, Development Officer, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Chicago said.
Ulrich left $2.1 million to several non-profits, including Shriners Chicago.
The Treasurer’s Office has successfully returned the monetary gifts to The Salvation Army, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind, Goodwill Industries of Metro Chicago and Shriners Hospitals for Children on behalf of the Ulrich estate.
“Our children’s hospital is thrilled to be part of the happy ending of this amazing story about a late WWII hero who worked a blue-collar job for decades and managed to leave behind more than a million dollars for charity in Chicago,” Mr. Winter said.
Winter states the $90,000 gift can cover the cost of two patients receiving spine rods to surgically correct scoliosis and other surgical procedures to help orthopedic patients from across the Midwest have healthy, full lives whatever their condition or physical differences.
According to the Treasures Office, an estimated one-in-four people in Illinois find unclaimed property and the average claim is $1,000. Since 2015, $1.3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned, the most that has been returned in the program’s 58-year history.
To find out if you have unclaimed property, visit the Illinois Treasurer website.
Unclaimed property refers to money or accounts within financial institutions or companies in which there has been no activity for several years and the legal owner has not responded to inquiries by the business.
In Illinois, the state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. Because unclaimed property is reported to the treasurer’s office twice a year, it is recommended individuals check the database every six months.
