NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WAND) - A 91-year-old has beat COVID-19, according to Riverview Health in Noblesville Indiana.
Gerald Hyndman is a Vietnam and Korean War veteran. He was admitted to Riverview Health on March 10 after testing positive for COVID-19. After 10 days in the hospital, including a stay in the ICU, Hyndman was moved to a rehab facility, where he spent another 10 days recovering.
After testing negative for the virus, Hyndman got to go home April 10, just in time to spend Easter weekend with his family.