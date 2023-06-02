CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The 99th annual Fire College is underway this weekend at the Illinois Fire Service Institute on the University of Illinois Campus. More than 300 firefighters and first responders are participating.
It’s a training program for firefighters with all levels of experience. Beginners all the way up to firefighters who have been in the fire services for decades.
The Illinois Fire Service Institute also does trainings throughout the year on location in communities throughout the state. The first Fire College was held in 1925.
