DECATUR (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department announced an ninth Macon County death with COVID-19. This person was a woman in her 70's who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility. This hours after it announced that an 8th person, a woman in her 90's had died from the virus.
In a press release the Joint Crisis Communication Team also includes support for anyone who's experiencing increased anxiety and depression. Heritage Behavioral Health is providing crisis support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The hotline number is 217-362-6262.