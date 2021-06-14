CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Providence Circle in regards to reports of shots fired Sunday evening.
According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired on June 13 at approximately 10 p.m.
While investigating the report, police were notified at 10:24 p.m. that a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The victims' injury was non-life-threatening; however, he remains at the hospital in stable condition.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Police recovered a total of 14 shell casings from two different caliber firearms at the scene.
Multiple apartments and vehicles were additionally struck by gunfire.
Only one victim has since been reported to the police.
Residents or businesses in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to contact the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
