(WAND)- A 2-year-old child has been taken to the hospital after shots were fired Tuesday evening.
Champaign County Sheriffs’ deputies responded to the 700 block of Scottswood Drive in Urbana Township regarding reports of shots being fired Tuesday evening around 8:15 p.m.
According to deputies, multiple shots had been fired at a house from outside the home.
As a result of the shooting, a 2-year-old child was struck inside the residence during the gunfire.
The child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.