(WAND) - A cool down is on tap this week for Central Illinois.
After highs in the mid-90s this past weekend, we get a break from the intense heat this week.
Highs will mostly be in the low-to-mid-80s, which is closer to average for this time of the year.
Monday will be a dry day for many of us, but heavy rain is likely to move into Central Illinois tonight and early Tuesday.
A "Flood Watch" goes into effect this evening into Tuesday morning for rainfall amounts of 2"-4" or more.
Shower and thunderstorm chances stick around until Thursday night.
Dry weather returns Friday.
-Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
