DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said "life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'what are you doing for others?" That's the intent behind MLK Day of Service is to strengthen communities and bridge barriers. There are people who look to make it happen in Central Illinois.
The Good Samaritan Inn-in Decatur, is always looking for volunteers, no matter your set skills. Reverend Stacey Brohard, the executive director, said all they ask for is time. During MLK Day of Service, 25 teenagers came showed up to volunteers.
"To me - community service can be done anything you need," Brohard said. "Here, we're a constant."
Time is something "Tat" Taylor, an avid volunteer, wished he had more of. He believes giving back helps make a difference with young people.
"The most valuable thing you can do is give a child time," Taylor said.
Taylor believes in mentoring the next generation. One will most likely find him volunteering with "Big Brothers Big Sisters" and "The Boys & Girls Club". When it comes to MLK Day of Service, Taylor believes the day shouldn't be only day you're encouraged to volunteer.
"I make time," Taylor challenged.
It's never too late to join a project that's already planned in one's community. One can always come up with a project themselves.