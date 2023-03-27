(WAND) - Central Illinois will get a chance to dry out a bit before more rain.
After a very warm Sunday with highs well into the 60s, it'll be much cooler today and tomorrow with highs around 50°.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix through Thursday.
Temperatures soar to the 60s Thursday and to near 70° Friday.
Rain returns Thursday night and showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night.
Some of the storms Friday afternoon and evening could become strong to severe.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
