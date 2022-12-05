SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Precious Little Princess Parties is working with Image University to host a Christmas Princess Ball for little girls.
Owner of Precious Little Princess Parties, Olivia Woodrow says it is a fun family event for everyone.
“Kids are dressing up as their favorite princesses, they get to meet their favorite princesses, dance with them, we had a show, and now they’ve kind of broken out into different stations with crafts and photo time. There’s also some age-appropriate makeup they get to put on that’s adorable,” said Woodrow.
The event was full of fun and smiles for everyone. Woodrow also mentioned that the princesses were very intentional with their script.
“We were really careful with our script and even just with the makeup and encouraging them saying, 'Wow you are so beautiful from the inside out” and it’s about your kindness, it’s about your compassion, it’s about your boldness,'” said Woodrow.
Image University specializes in character motivation and professional help for young girls. Together, they aim to add magic in little girl's lives.
“We love to bring your children’s favorite characters to life and continue to bring motivation and magic to young girls especially during the holiday season,” said CEO Jey Owens.
