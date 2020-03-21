CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) : In a time of need, one family couldn't meet with their friends and family to say goodbye to one woman.
22-year-old Macy Dillow passed away after a battle with cancer.
"They told us she had pneumonia. That Friday after Thanksgiving and they said it was severe pneumonia and that they needed to admit her to the hospital and 2 days later, they told us she had leukemia and put her on life support," said her mother, Robin Dillow.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a proper farewell was difficult for the family to have during this time.
"I hated the fact that we couldn't celebrate her," said Kate Peck, a friend, and family member.
She says she took it upon her and her husband to find a way to honor her at 6 feet away.
"We went out and I bought up all the ribbon we could find. Her, me and my two kids and we put them all over the square and the light pole," said Robin Dillow, a family member.