(WAND) - A cooler day is expected for your Sunday; however, it’s met with the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall.
Sunday looks to start off with the opportunity of widespread showers, before adding in a chance for thunderstorms as daytime heating occurs.
The heavy band of rain looks to stay mainly south of I-72, however, areas northbound will still receive some much-needed rainfall.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening but quickly diminishes after the 6 o’clock hour.
Rain totals look to be heaviest along the I-70 corridor in which some communities could receive over an inch of rain.
Severe weather is not anticipated with this event, but with heavy rainfall expected, both the WAND Stormcenter Meteorologists and National Weather Service will be keeping an eye out for any rain reports you may have. You can always submit rain and storm reports by messaging the WAND Facebook Page or by emailing weathercenter@gmail.com. Be sure to include your location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.