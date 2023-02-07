(WAND WEATHER) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around Central Illinois for a couple more days before it turns colder.
We'll see a mostly cloudy and breezy day today with a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the low-50s.
Patchy fog is possible tonight with lows around 30°.
A heavier rain event arrives Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of an inch or more are possible in many hometowns and we could have some thunder Wednesday night and Thursday.
It'll be rather windy Thursday with gusts reaching 50 mph. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day.
A wintry mix is possible late Thursday night into Friday. It'll be colder Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
