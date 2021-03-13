FORSYTH, Ill (WAND) - A Crafting Experience in Forsyth announced it will not be renewing its lease after making a plea for about 100 new membership sign-ups before March 10 to stay open another year.
Although they did get new memberships and some small governmental help, they said it was not enough to withstand the toll the pandemic took on them.
By the end of February they had about 40% of the membership quota needed. Memberships included using crafting rooms and spaces, crafting classes, and machine use.
This weekend, A Crafting Experience will begin issuing refunds for all memberships and donations. This who sent checks will have them mailed back.
