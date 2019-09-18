(WAND) - Researchers at two different universities think they may be close to finding a cure for the common cold.
Standford Medicine is working in conjunction with the University of California-San Francisco.
Researches said disabling a single, non-critical protein in humans may stop viruses from replicating.
Researchers said this has worked to stop viruses associated with asthma, encephalitis and polio.
There are about 160 known types of rhinovirus infections, which leads to about half of all colds. That is why you can get two or more colds, one right after the other. They are also able to mutate often, making them very drug resistant.
Researchers said they stopped a large number of enteroviruses, including rhinoviruses, from replicating inside human cells by disabling a protein in the mammalian cells that all enteroviruses appear to need in order to replicate.
“Our grandmas have always been asking us, ‘If you’re so smart, why haven’t you come up with a cure for the common cold?’” Jan Carette, Stanford associate professor of microbiology and immunology, said in a press release. "Now we have a new way to do that.”
The common cold costs the U.S. economy $40 billion per year due to health care costs and lost productivity.