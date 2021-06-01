DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man found guilty of murder sentenced to 50 years on Tuesday.
In March, Dyontae Bright, 21, was found guilty by a Vermilion County jury for the murder of Albert Gardner, 23.
Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced Bright to 50 years in prison.
Authorities said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on June 16, 2018 at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club. Bright then fled the scene and was later arrested in Indianapolis.
"Communities throughout Illinois are impacted by gun violence, and I am committed to working with local law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "I appreciate the Vermilion County State's Attorney's support throughout this case, and I will continue to use my office's resources to collaborate with state and local law enforcement to protect residents from violent crimes."
The Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.
"This sentence sends a strong message to our community that gun violence will not be tolerated," said Lacy. "Thank you to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their dedication in fighting violent crime. Our continued partnership in battling violent crime has been an asset to our community."
