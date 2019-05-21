MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Graduation season is in full swing and students all across central Illinois will walk across a stage to receive their diplomas.
"It's just like a day I've always look forward to and it's crazy that is finally came," said Cameron Annis, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville graduate.
For one family they are making graduation a family affair. The Annis Family of Mattoon had three members of it's family graduate this spring. Amy Annis, mother, graduated with her Master's degree from Eastern Illinois University. Cameron Annis, daughter, graduated with a Bachelor's from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and younger of the two, Jordan Annis, will walk across the stage at Mattoon High School on Friday.
"When I realized we were all going to graduate the same term and all have ceremonies, I was like what is happening?," said Amy, mother.
For the three Annis women this past school year has been a journey they all can relate to.
"It's like we've all been struggling with, you know, homework and studying. We've all been able to complain to each other about it," explained Cameron, daughter.
Right out of high school, Amy went straight to Eastern Illinois University and received her Bachelor's in Business. After graduating college, Amy started a family, but knew she wanted to achieve her dream of getting her Master's degree.
"I love what I do, I just had a goal of earning my Master's," said Amy.
With the support of her family, Amy decided to go back to school and get her Master's at Eastern Illinois University after taking a 25 year break. Amy said she not only did it for herself, but going back to school will set an example for her kids.
"It's teaching them there is never an age you can't reach for something that you want," said Amy. "You should always have a goal of learning more."
All three Annis women said turning their tassel will be a feeling of relief and success. Cameron explained seeing her mom go back to school shows her there is no timeline on life.
"It's really nice to see there is no timeline. You can go back whenever you can. You can do other things in life and go back late," said Cameron, who graduated with a nursing degree. "You don't have to make a decision right away."
"I'm so proud of both of them. It's so amazing having these two independent women ahead of me paving the way," said Jordan, senior at Mattoon High School.
Cameron graduated from SIUE with a degree in nursing, she will continue her work at a hospital in the E.R. and then in June she will officially being work as a nurse. Jordan will graduate from Mattoon High School on Friday with a Presidential Scholarship to Lake Land College. She will attend Lake Land and pursue a degree in their Fine Art program.