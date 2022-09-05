(WAND WEATHER) - Labor Day will not be a wash out, but we will have to dodge a few showers and storms.
Heavy downpours are possible. Highs today will reach the upper-70s.
While Tuesday will mostly be a dry day, an isolated shower can't be ruled out.
Dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low-80s.
At this point, more showers and storms are in the forecast next weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.