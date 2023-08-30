(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy a few pleasant days before it turns hot again.
The cold front that brought some showers and storms to the area Tuesday evening will also usher in quiet conditions.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the weekend.
Highs today and tomorrow will be in the 70s to near 80° and in the low-to-mid-80s Friday.
Overnight lows tonight will be around 50°, but some 40s are possible.
As we head into Labor Day weekend, it turns breezy, hot, and humid again with highs back into the low-to-mid-90s. It'll feel hotter.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
