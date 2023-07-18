(WAND) - A few showers and storms are possible again today across parts of Central Illinois.
Some severe storms Monday afternoon brought very large hail to Taylorville and Danville. We had reports of egg, ping pong, and golf ball size hail!
Other parts of the area remained dry.
Highs will reach the low-80s this afternoon.
It'll be hotter and more humid Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s tomorrow and the upper-80s Thursday. A few storms are possible Thursday afternoon.
By Friday and Saturday, it won't be as hot and humid with highs in the low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.