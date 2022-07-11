(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will see mostly a dry week ahead, but there are some rain chances.
It'll be a sunny, hot, humid, and breezy day today with highs near 90°, but it'll feel closer to 100° with the humidity.
As a cold front moves through the area tonight, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.
Pleasantly warm weather with plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.
We could see a few scattered showers and storms this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
