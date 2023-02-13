(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a few very warm days before it turns colder.
After reaching the 50s Sunday, we'll stay there today and tomorrow with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid-to-upper-50s.
Plenty of sunshine today will give way to increasing clouds tonight.
Rain is likely Tuesday afternoon, along with wind gusts approaching 50 mph.
Ahead of a stronger storm system Wednesday night and Thursday, highs Wednesday will reach the low-60s. The average high this time of the year is 39°.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.
Colder air arrives Thursday and rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon.
It'll be colder Friday before we warm up again for a nice, dry weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
