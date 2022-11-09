Springfield, Ill (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress.
The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to control of the U.S. House. The 13th District was carved up during the legislative redistricting process to give Democrats an edge which is the case in her defeat of Republican Regan Deering of Decatur. Budzinski held a lead all night and was put over the top by votes in Champaign County. The county caused long delays all evening with slow election returns.
Budzinski tells WAND News she will focus on obtaining a middle class tax cut. She also says she will try to be a champion for working individuals in her district.
