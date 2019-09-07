A group of women requesting a change in court system

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group of women marched in front of the Macon County Courthouse in efforts to
make changes within the courthouse.
The women who attended were either victims of sexual assault or knew someone sexually assaulted. Some of these women say they are all victims of one specific male who has been in and out of jail a few times.
"I want to actually let people know that they are not alone. There are others out there that it has happened to...but people that are willing to help can't make a change unless the court systems aren't willing to also change it also," said Ashley Younker.
She says she hopes this march is the start of getting people more involved and opening their eyes to the injustice being served.
"They're just letting them get off with a couple years here and there," said Cindy Silva.
These women hope their stories will shed light and both change the system and help anyone else who is too afraid to speak up.