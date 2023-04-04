(WAND) - It'll feel like we skipped over spring into summer today.
High temperatures will reach around 80° with breezy and humid conditions. A few morning showers and storms are possible as a warm front moves north.
Strong to severe storms arrive by daybreak Wednesday across Central Illinois. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are the threats with these storms.
Once the severe storms exit Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall through the 60s. It'll be another very windy day.
Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the 50s.
It'll start warming up Friday into Easter weekend. We'll be in the 60s Friday and Saturday and in the low-70s Easter Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
