(WAND) - Tuesday will be hot and humid across Central Illinois with plenty of sunshine.
Highs will approach 90°, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.
Showers and storms move across the area late tonight into Wednesday morning. A couple of the storms could be on the strong side.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of them could become strong to severe.
Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the mid-to-upper-80s. Lows will be in the 60s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday night into early Saturday.
While there's almost a daily chance of showers and storms, there will be several dry hours each day.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
