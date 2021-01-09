SULLIVAN, III (WAND) - Courtyard Estates of Sullivan knew they had to do something to help their residents see and hold their family members.
One family had the solution and got to work, building a 4x4 Plexiglass booth. "It is an enclosed Plexiglass booth, put together by four by fours and painted to match our dining room. It has an audio on each side of it. So, even our hard of hearing tenants are able to communicate perfectly, which has been a blessing." Erika Piper, Executive Director of Courtyard Estates tells WAND News.
Piper says their residents have had the opportunity to Zoom or FaceTime with their families whenever they want, but it is just not the same.
"This is the generation that's used to sitting down with a cup of coffee. And that's what's been so sad and that's why we were so intent on figuring out a way to give them this opportunity until things are safe.”
Piper says the residents are excited to have a face to face interaction with their loved ones. She says most residents are happiest about being able to embrace their grandchildren. Residents say they are so grateful for this booth.
Tammy Crosier's mom is one of the residents in the facility. Her mom says her favorite part is seeing her daughters smile again. "She likes the hugging booth, she feels like she actually gets to see us and touch us rather than just the hi at the window. The best part is to be able to see a smile." Crosier says.
Although the hugs are protected with plastic, Crosier says this hug with gloves is better than no hug at all.
