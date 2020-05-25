DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A night of performances by local bands, which was meant to raise money for the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, has been canceled.
"A Jam To Remember" was scheduled for 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at The Venue (2882 N. Dinneen St., Decatur). The cancellation was confirmed on the event's Facebook page.
The event was going to include bands, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and other activities.
Highway 615, Silver Lake and other bands were scheduled to perform.
It's unclear at this time if organizers might decide to reschedule A Jam to Remember for a later date.
