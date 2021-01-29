DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- It's been a difficult two years for Bethanie and Jacob Taylor. Bethanie has seen multiple doctors and undergone several fertility cycles, but the couple still has yet to see a positive test result.
"At one point -- I had five chances to get pregnant, but it didn't happen," Bethanie Taylor said.
Bethanie Taylor's anxiety and depression had reached its peak. She needed to escape the pain of not being able to start a family -- that's when she decided to pursue her first passion.
"You can look at infertility and think oh my goodness this is so horrible -- why is this happening to me -- but if this didn't happen I would not be here and photography is my dream and I never realized it," Bethanie Taylor, now owner of Bethanie Taylor Photography said.
Then this past October, she the made her photography business official -- but with a special purpose.
"In October, I said this would be my last month doing it for donations and I said I feel kind of weird charging for donations -- but what I can do people how this money would be used -- which would be for our infertility journey," Bethanie Taylor said.
Over the course of the last four months, photography has taken away Bethanie's anxiety.
"My counselor noticed -- within a couple weeks of me starting photography -- she was like you don't need to see me anymore -- didn't realize how much it would truly help me," Bethanie Taylor said.
"It's made a world of difference just to see how happier she is in life -- just going through something she loves -- and that's just an awesome thing for me to witness," Bethanie's husband Jacob Taylor said.
The Taylor's are still hopeful that someday, they will be able to achieve their ultimate dream.
"I believe that something will happen -- we will have a family -- Bethanie's business will continue to take off because of how God has led us so far," Jacob Taylor said.
"In a couple of years, I would love to have kids and be able to quit my job and do photography full time -- that would be my dream," Bethanie Taylor said.
You can learn more about Bethanie's business on her FaceBook page.
