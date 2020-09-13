SAN FRANCISCO (WAND) - San Francisco residents will be casting ballots this November to determine not just who the next president will be, but whether or not the city should allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.
According to NBC News, a similar measure was introduced back in 2016. The measure failed, only garnering 48 percent of the vote, however, local activists are confident that it will pass this time.
“I really think that Vote 16 will help youth of color in San Francisco establish the habit of voting at an earlier age, and really provide them with the support and the resources that they need to continue building on that habit as they grow older,” said Crystal Chan, an 18-year old organizer for Vote 16 SF who fought to get the measure on the ballot.
If the proposed law passes, San Francisco would become the first major American city to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in municipal elections. But one question remains: what would be improved by lowering the voting age by just two years?
“Research is clear on this, that voting is a habit. And 16 is a better time than 18 to establish that habit,” Brandon Klugman, Vote 16's campaign manager, told NBC News. “Our motivation here first and foremost is to make sure that we put new voters in a position to establish that habit in the first election they're eligible for, and then to continue participating throughout their lives which is good for democracy on every level.”
While this debate is garnering renewed attention, some cities have allowed people as young as 16 to vote in local elections for years — like Takoma Park, Maryland, where city officials say they’ve seen positive results since its implementation in 2013.
“I hear from a lot of people around the country who are interested, a lot of young people but also people who are not young, who are interested in adopting this in their communities,” said Jessie Carpenter, a Takoma Park city clerk.
At the federal level, lowering the voting age has not picked up the same traction, but it does have some bipartisan support in parts of Congress.
Congresswoman Grace Meng, D-NY, has long advocated for the issue and introduced a constitutional amendment in 2018 to lower the voting age nationwide to 16.
“I’m always inspired by our nation’s youth who have demonstrated wisdom, maturity and passion on issues like social justice, gun control, and climate change," Meng said in a statement. "They are the leaders of our future and the decisions we make impact their lives every day. To capture their views and experiences, we must lower the voting age to 16 in all elections."
Some argue that 16-year-olds are not mature and/or informed enough to vote and that the policy could be inconsistent with other age-related requirements in the United States.
Nate Hochman, a senior at Colorado College and Republican Activist, doesn’t support the initiative to lower the voting age, stating several reasons including whether young people have enough experience in “understanding exactly what good governance looks like” within their communities.
“Sixteen-year-olds — they're sophomores, juniors in high school like they're deeply impressionable. They're largely interested in learning what, you know, their friends are doing and appearing to be cool. And they're not capable of making completely rational decisions about voting,” Hochman said. “When are you an adult? When do we trust you to make your own decisions about who you are in the world and making your own way?”
