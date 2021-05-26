SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A male suspect fires a paintball gun inside a restaurant and bar in Springfield.
Sangamon and Menard county Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a recent battery incident.
According to police, on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:30 p.m., a thin male, believed to be around 18-20 years old, entered the Keg Tavern, located at 2028 S. 11th St., and began shooting off a paintball gun.
Police say four patrons were struck during the incident. One patron was struck in the forehead, causing minor injury.
According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Avengers in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
If anyone has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online at Cashfortips.US, or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to 2500 dollars.
