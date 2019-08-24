A man is behind bars after narcotics and weapon arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after officers found drugs and a weapon.
Springfield Police arrested 42-year-old Jason L. Craig, while conducting a search warrant. Springfield Police searched the 2900 block of Normandy Road.
During the search, officers found recovered cocaine, cannabis and a gun.
Craig faces charges of armed violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon and manufacture/delivery of cannabis
He was taken into custody and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.