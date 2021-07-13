DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- One man is reported to be at the hospital in serious condition after a hit and run incident in Danville.
According to Danville police, officers responded to the area of Williams St and Fairweight St in reference to a hit and run accident on Monday around 11:47 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old Danville man lying in the street with injuries to his head.
Witnesses told police the victim was riding a motorized bicycle eastbound on Williams St when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene and was last observed fleeing eastbound on Williams St.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Hyundai with drivers side front end damage.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.
Police are continuing the investigation into this incident. No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
