DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for setting a store on fire.
According to the Vermilion County Court House, during the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that Michael Vermilion, formerly of Westville, IL, was caught on tape setting fire to the inside of a Ruler Foods at 102 N. Griffin Street on Oct. 27, 2019.
The Courts say the video shows Vermilion placing toilet paper on a shelf with charcoal, setting it on fire, and then attempting to steal from the cash register.
Vermilion admitted to Danville Police Detectives that he started the fire in the store to create a distraction.
He was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years on parole, and ordered to pay restitution.
"The criminal damage to a business simply will not be tolerated," stated State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. She added, "What also will not be tolerated is such egregious conduct that places into harms way not only citizens, but also our fire fighters and police officers, who work tirelessly every day for the People of Vermilion County."
Vermilion was sentenced on May 17 by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin.
