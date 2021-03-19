(WAND)- A pedestrian walking on I-90 was struck twice by two vehicles and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.
A 35-year old male of Chicago, IL, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures after being hit twice off the interstate.
According to police, the 35-year-old male walked along Interstate 90 headed northbound south of Van Buren Street in the left lane when a vehicle driving in the left lane hit him straight on. The impact from the initial hit caused the pedestrian to roll into the next lane, where a second vehicle struck him for a second time.
Neither of the drivers reported injuries.
As a result of the incident, all lanes from Interstate 94 northbound, including the ramp from Roosevelt to Interstate 90 northbound, were shut down for almost an hour due to the investigation.
The ramp and roadways have since been reopened, yet the investigation continues.
No further information has been released on the condition of the pedestrian at this time, though he was issued a citation for an improper pedestrian on a controlled-access highway.
