DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ringing in the New Year, often means making some new resolutions.
According to U.S. News and World Report, by the second week of February, almost four in five of those resolutions fail.
But there are some ways to follow through with your goals. Experts say being realistic, planning ahead, tracking your progress and not being too hard on yourself are the best way to achieve your goals.
Decatur resident, Charles Smith, says his goal is to get in better shape, but he says he doesn't always follow through on his resolutions.
"Good intentions pave the way to a certain place, and we all have good intentions of doing it, but life gets in the way," Smith says.
And some people, don't like making resolutions at all. Marcia Comerford says most resolutions take a major change in your life style.
"I don't make a New Year's resolution, because I don't want to set myself up for failure," Comerford says.
Some of the most popular resolutions consist of getting healthy, being organized, learning a new hobby and being more financially responsible.