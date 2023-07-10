(WAND) - The week will start out nice across Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today and tomorrow with highs in the upper-80s.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday with showers and a few storms.
Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially Wednesday.
Highs by the middle and end of the week will be back in the mid-80s, which is average for this time of the year.
We'll see occasional showers and storms through the end of the week into Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
