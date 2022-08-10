(WAND WEATHER) - A perfect summer day is on tap for Central Illinois.
We'll see abundant sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Another comfortable night is expected tonight with lows dropping into the 50s to near 60°.
It'll be a little warmer and more humid Thursday with some late day showers and storms.
This will usher in cooler and drier air Thursday night through Saturday.
Lows will drop into the 50s to around 60° and highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
