DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Friday night was prom night for 250 central Illinois people with special needs at the second annual "A Night to Shine".
"It really is about celebrating people with special needs and their families," said Matt Samuels, who is pastor of GT Church, where the event was held.
"I like to interact with other people and have a good time with my friends and my other friends that I make," said attendee Sue Daughhetee.
"I never did this before and one of my friends told me to do it, and I'm doing it," said attendee Richie McCabe.
Margaret Luechtefeld was at the prom with her son Bradley.
"He looks forward to this all year," she said. "They have fun, he loves to dance, he loves to sing karaoke."
When asked if he was having fun, Bradley excitedly said, "Yes I am!"
The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, had everything you'd expect at a first class prom: dinner, dancing, and Bradley's favorite part - a red carpet entrance.
"He loves going down the red carpet, because they love all the cheering," Margaret said.
For Tonya Hardison, the event gave her the prom dance she never had when she was in school.
"It's fun," Tonya said. "I have a nice time every year I come here."
"This is something that they didn't have when Tonya was in school," said Tonya's mother, Libby Hardison-James. "She went to a school here in Decatur ... and they didn't have anything like this. Everybody here is just thrilled. It's such a great event. She's been talking about it for months."
In only its second year, A Night to Shine is quickly becoming one of Decatur's biggest events.
"I was so glad when they had it last year, and I was glad it returned this year, so hopefully we can do it every year," Margaret said.
For more scenes from A Night to Shine, WAND's Facebook Live from the red carpet can be found here.