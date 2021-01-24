DANVILLE, III (WAND) The Dwelling Place is making sure the Danville Community stays warm, one blanket at a time.
The Dwelling Place is a Danville non-profit that focuses on helping their homeless and at-risk population with everyday needs. The President of the non-profit, Donna Edington, says they "provide services to make their daily living activities easier for them."
Edington took to Facebook to ask her community to help donate blankets to distribute to those who need it. She says she was shocked at the amount of responses.
"The response has just been overwhelming. We have donations from Mattoon Illinois all the way up to Cessna Park. We will have over 500 blankets that will have been donated to The Dwelling Place."
Blankets for anyone, from kids to older individuals, to stay warm this winter season. Edington says they will organize all blankets and then distribute them to the public.
"The blessings are always overwhelming and we are always just amazed at the good hearts and generous hearts that are willing to give,” Edington says.
The Dwelling Place relies on their community to help those less fortunate. Like them on Facebook by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.